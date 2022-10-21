UAE travel update: Abu Dhabi airport resumes city check-in service

Charges start at Dh15 for those using the facility, which is opening after three years

Passengers check-in at Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:26 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:33 PM

=

After a gap of three years and ahead of the busy winter travel season, the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s city check-in service has resumed, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Check-in service for passengers has been launched from a new facility located at Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port. Currently, only passengers flying on Etihad Airways can avail of the service.

Passengers can check in from 24 hours to four hours before departure. They can check in their baggage early, receive their boarding passes and head to the airport with peace of mind.

Such a service helps if passengers end up with excess baggage, they have enough time to take the additional stuff back home than leaving it at the airport or paying extra for additional weight. Once at the airport, they needn’t lose time standing in the queue for check-in and can directly visit the immigration counter.

Morafiq Aviation Services is operating the city check-in services at the cruise terminal. Meanwhile, the City Terminal in Al Zahiyah area, which was a convenient locality for check-in, remains shut. In October 2019, Abu Dhabi airport closed City Terminal. After three years, passengers, especially those residing in the mainland, can now again avail the benefits of check-in service in the city through the cruise terminal.

Check-in charges are Dh45 per adult, Dh25 for a child, Dh15 for infant, and a family of four members can avail the service by paying Dh120.

The terminal operates for 12 hours from 9am to 9pm. There is ample parking space. Public buses number 9 (from Marina Mall) and 44 (from Armed Forces Officers Club) run to the cruise terminal.

For further details, passengers can call 02 5833345.

ALSO READ: