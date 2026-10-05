UAE transfers 7,479 passengers to Tel Aviv after flydubai flight suspension: GCAA

The relevant authorities in the country granted permits to Israeli carriers to operate flights to Dubai, alongside flights operated by Etihad Airways

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 9:53 PM
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The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced it has completed the transfer of passengers to Tel Aviv, after the temporary suspension of flydubai flights to the destination.

A total of 37 flights were operated from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport since Friday, October 2, carrying 7,479 passengers.

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The relevant authorities in the country granted permits to Israeli carriers to operate flights to Dubai, alongside flights operated by Etihad Airways.

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The transfer is part of the measures taken as an alternative to the regular scheduled flights affected by the temporary suspension of flydubai, contributing to the provision of travel options for passengers during that period.

GCAA confirmed that the coordination for the return of passengers whose flights were disrupted and who were left stranded has been completed, and that they have returned to their destinations.

The authority noted that Etihad Airways continues to operate its flights to Tel Aviv according to the scheduled flights, expanding travel options available to passengers.

In its statement, the authority said it continues its coordination with all relevant authorities and airlines concerned in support of the continuity of air transport and passenger service.

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