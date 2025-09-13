  • search in Khaleej Times
Child abuse ring busted: UAE-trained officers help make 32 arrests

The operation, which led to the rescue of 15 children, was led by Argentina and implemented simultaneously in 15 countries, including the US

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 5:58 PM

UAE helped train law enforcement officers who led a major international operation against online sexual exploitation of children.

The operation led to the issuance of 73 search warrants, and 32 arrests were made. In addition, 15 children and adolescents were rescued, and 393 electronic devices were confiscated. Out of these, 22 suspects were arrested on charges of possessing, producing or distributing child sexual exploitation materials.

The operation was led by Argentina and implemented simultaneously in 15 countries, including: Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States of America.

The UAE trained these officers in the Buenos Aires, as part of the “AI for Safer Kids” initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior and United Nations Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) in 2020.

The international operation is a blow to the perpetrators of this type of crime, and marks UAE as a global leader in enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in protecting children.