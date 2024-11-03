UAE: Trail racing gains popularity as runners connect with nature, meet new people

Photo: Supplied

Earlier this year, more than 350 runners from around the world flew to the UAE to take on the inaugural trail race in the rugged mountains of Ras Al Khaimah. Starting from the Wadi Ghalilah Dam in Jebel Jais, the G.O.A.T race covered distances of 50km and 30km, with elevations reaching up to 3,300m.

Dana Matar, co-founder of Peak Sports and the race organiser, said this was one of the toughest technical trail races at that elevation in the region. The male and female winners, both from Russia, were surprised by the demands of the terrain, Matar noted.

“People often come to the UAE for its vibrant city life, not realising the breathtaking beauty and challenge of its trails in Ras Al Khaimah, Hatta, and Fujairah. But that’s changing as the local trail running scene grows,” said the 39-year-old trail runner with over a decade of experience in the sport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trail running boom

In the last few years, trail running has shifted from a niche pursuit to a mainstream endurance sport, with more than 20 million registered trail runners globally. The UAE has embraced this trend, with an increasing number of athletes leaving city pavements in favour of rocky terrains, muddy paths, dunes and mountainous landscapes.

This surge in interest inspired Matar to establish her sports company in 2022, specialising in international-standard trail races and building a community of adventure enthusiasts across the region. The company has been expanding its race lineup, adding the Al Qudra Trail Race during Ramadan and the Last 1 Standing, a 12-hour endurance challenge in Hatta next month.

"The allure of trail running is its power to reconnect you with nature and bring you fully into the present moment. Many people are turning to the outdoors for both fitness and mental wellbeing. Being out on the trails brings a sense of freedom and clarity," said Matar, adding: “The growing interest in trail running is also driven by the sport's inclusive community.”

She noted: "Trail running is incredibly welcoming, and the community is always there to support one another. For beginners, it’s less about competition and more about enjoying the experience. Even seasoned athletes will walk sections of more technical trails, and that’s humbling to see. The variety of terrain, the changing formations, and the dramatic skies make runs stimulating and rewarding in ways that go beyond just fitness."

Creating connections on the trails

During the cooler months, the trail running community in the UAE swells with new members eager to dip their toes in the sport. Groups and clubs across the country have made it more accessible to runners of all skill levels. One of the largest trail running communities in the GCC, Trail Runners DXB, has more than 1,000 members spread across different WhatsApp groups.

Samer Bou Kaedbey, co-founder of this group, said that their weekend runs typically attract between 35 and 50 participants. "We see around five new faces every weekend, ranging from beginners to experienced athletes. Our community has a mix of UAE nationals and expatriates coming together to share experiences and explore trails," said the 35-year-old certified personal trainer.

Kaedbey has observed that many beginners join the group not only to improve their trail running skills but also for the opportunity to meet other adventurous individuals.

“Trail running is always more enjoyable with others. You’ll rarely find people running alone in the wilderness. Joining a community lets you find others at your level, helping you improve and get more out of the sport.”

Choucrallah Karam, a health management consultant and member of Trail Runners DXB, discovered the sport a year ago. His first challenge was a 10km race in Hatta, and he is now aiming to complete three ultra-distance races in the next six months.

Choucrallah Karam

“Trail running is the perfect combination of adventure and running,” said the 45-year-old French-Lebanese national. “I crave my weekend trail runs and sometimes will try to escape during the work week to run in the Hajar mountains or the sands of Al Qudra and Mushrif Park.”

Karam describes the trail community in the UAE as “refreshing”. He shared: “The conversations I have during our runs are engaging and uplifting. Trail running mobilises all your senses, and in the fast-paced environment that we live in here, slower and longer connections are so pleasurable.”

UAE's global appeal for trail running

The UAE's growing trail running community and diverse race routes have also made it an emerging destination for global endurance athletes. The country’s landscapes offer a range of trail experiences, from desert runs and coastal trails to mountainous terrain. Many runners spend their weekends tackling the Mother Hump trails in Wadi Shawka or the jeep track trail of Wadi Naqab.

Experienced trail runners like Matar often venture into new territories, using tools like Google Maps and navigation apps to unearth hidden trails.

“Since childhood, I’ve been trained to navigate, understand typography and weather conditions, and take note of landmarks along the way. The trail running community here is always adding to the growing directory of trails.”

Government organisations, such as Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), have also been promoting the sport through events and investment in trail development, ensuring safety and accessibility for runners. Last year, the Dubai Municipality opened a 9.7 km hiking trail in Mushrif National Park, used by athletes for training.

Adriana Fernandez, a seasoned trail runner, said that while the UAE's trails may not simulate muddy or wet terrains common in international races, they are excellent training on uneven paths. She trained for her five-day, multi-stage race through Tanzanian reserves in the UAE, and commends its infrastructure, which provides safe access to remote trails, attracting international competitors.