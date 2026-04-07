UAE traffic: How 4 new plans will ease congestion on your daily commute

Traffic congestion, long commutes and daily bottlenecks between emirates could soon become a thing of the past, as UAE authorities outline a set of solutions aimed at easing pressure on the country’s busiest roads.

At a recent meeting of the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council, chaired by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, officials reviewed four key approaches to improve traffic flow and make commuting more efficient.

The measures range from studying ways to limit the growth in vehicle numbers to expanding highways and building faster, more reliable public transport links between emirates.

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“The next phase requires accelerating high-impact projects to enhance transport efficiency and support the shift to smart, sustainable mobility,” Al Mazrouei, who is Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, adding that advancing public transport remains a strategic priority. “These efforts will contribute to reducing congestion and lowering emissions.”

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Authorities are looking to ease congestion on one of the UAE’s busiest corridors by improving public transport. BRT systems run on exclusive lanes, allowing faster and more reliable journeys similar to metro services. Dubai has already introduced dedicated bus and taxi lanes, set to reach 20km this year, cutting journey times by up to 60 per cent on some routes, according to the Roads and Transport Authority. The plan aims to reduce reliance on private vehicles and ease pressure on key inter-emirate routes.

Limiting growth in vehicle numbers

One of the key issues authorities are looking at is the sharp rise in the number of cars on UAE roads, a major factor behind daily congestion, especially on busy inter-emirate routes. At its meeting, the council reviewed the outcomes of federal policy studies aimed at addressing this trend.

The scale of the increase has been significant. In Dubai, the number of vehicles during daytime hours has reached 3.5 million, with a 10 per cent jump in registrations between 2023 and 2024, well above the global average of two to four per cent. Across the UAE, registered vehicles rose to 4.56 million by mid-2025, adding nearly 390,000 cars in just one year.

Officials have described this growth as “abnormal”, with Al Mazrouei previously telling the Federal National Council that updated policies around vehicle ownership and registration may be needed to help ease pressure on roads.

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Alongside policy measures, authorities are expanding road capacity through major infrastructure projects. The council reviewed progress on the Fourth Federal Corridor, which will become the UAE’s fourth major pan-emirate highway, alongside the E11, E311 and E611. The project is expected to ease congestion, offer alternative routes and improve the movement of people and goods across the country.

Strengthening public transport links

Beyond major corridors and highways, authorities are also focusing on improving everyday connectivity within cities. The council reviewed ongoing work to expand public transport links between densely populated residential areas and key business hubs.

The aim is to make daily commutes shorter and more predictable by enabling people to travel efficiently from where they live to where they work, without relying heavily on private cars.

Globally, strengthening links between residential and commercial areas through public transport is seen as one of the most effective ways to reduce congestion and ease pressure on road networks.