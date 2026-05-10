UAE traffic law: Police seize 170 motorcycles, fine riders in Ras Al Khaimah

Riding unlicensed motorcycle or electric bike, or operating one in a manner that endangers road users, is punishable by a traffic violation, 15-day impound and a Dh2,000 fine

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 11:44 AM
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Ras Al Khaimah Police seized 170 motorcycles as part of a traffic enforcement and awareness campaign targeting motorcycle riders.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Saman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said authorities confiscated 170 unlicensed motorcycles whose riders did not have a valid driving licence.

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He added that a specialised enforcement team was formed to conduct inspections and patrols across main roads, internal streets, and residential neighbourhoods throughout the emirate to identify and seize motorcycles in violation and reduce serious traffic accidents.

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The campaign, launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department on April 10, 2026, aims to educate riders about safety and security measures while cracking down on violators who endanger road users, with the goal of protecting lives and property. Lt Col Al Saman said the campaign specifically targets riders committing dangerous violations that put their own lives and the lives of others at risk.

He explained that under the law, riding an unlicensed motorcycle or electric bike, or operating one in a manner that endangers road users, is punishable by a traffic violation, a 15-day vehicle impoundment, and a Dh2,000 fine.

He further noted that many of the riders caught during the campaign did not hold driving licences and lacked knowledge of traffic regulations, while the seized motorcycles also failed to meet road safety and security standards.

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