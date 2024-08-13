UAE traffic: Get black points reduced in new police initiative

At times, residents may buy fruits, vegetables and other fresh food items from pick-up vehicles that are meant to transport them
The Ministry of Interior has announced a traffic penalty reduction across the UAE as part of its awareness campaign, 'Accident Free Day', that is set to launch on August 26.
The initiative will see a reduction of four black traffic points for motorists who adhere to traffic laws by avoiding getting into accidents. They must also sign the traffic pledge provided on the Ministry's website.
This initiative will be valid until two weeks from August 26. Drivers and parents have been urged to adhere to traffic laws.
Coinciding with the new school year, the scheme aims to ensure a first day of school without any accidents as students return from their summer holidays and yellow buses hit the Emirates' bustling streets.
The authority emphasised that the campaign aims to foster a culture of responsible driving by educating drivers on vehicle safety, adhering to speed limits near schools, and avoiding distractions such as mobile phones.
It also aims to ensure that motorists follow traffic lanes, maintain safe distances, prioritise pedestrians, and give precedence to emergency vehicles.
