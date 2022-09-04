UAE: Traffic fine discounts announced for some drivers

The new initiative will be implemented in Ras Al Khaimah

By Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 1:29 PM

Ras Al Khaimah drivers who have accumulated traffic fines for two years or more may now avail of new special discount packages, the police announced on Sunday.

Drivers with such records of violations are urged to go to the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre to apply for the discounts, according to Brig-Gen Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The new initiative will be implemented according to certain regulations set by the police.

Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said this project comes within the police's goal of boosting residents' happiness, safety and quality of life.

"We have launched various initiatives that contribute to raising the level of traffic safety and enhancing road users' awareness of regulations and laws," he added.