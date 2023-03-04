UAE traffic fine: 10 violations not covered by Sharjah's 50% discount scheme

Some of the world’s largest assortment of modified cars and motorcycles will be displayed at the show
Sharjah recently announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines for violations recorded before March 31 — however, the police stressed that this will not apply to serious offences.
In addition to penalties being cut by half, impoundment orders and black points will be cancelled under the new scheme, the authorities said.
Ten specific traffic violations are not covered by the discount, said Capt Saud Al Shiba, director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police, as quoted in Arabic newspaper Al Khaleej.
Here's the list of excluded offences, along with corresponding fines:
Earlier, Sharjah also announced that effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35 per cent discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. If the fine is paid between 60 days and one year of committing the violation, motorists will get a 25 per cent discount.
