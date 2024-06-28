UAE: Traffic diversion on major road from Saturday

Randolph’s parents, Rod and Lyn, said they are thankful to everyone who supported them since 2016, when they made a public appeal for financial and moral support
There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Friday.
Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the emirate from Saturday, June 29.
The diversion is due to development work on the street to improve traffic movement.
See the map below:
Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.
