UAE: Traffic diversion on major road from Saturday

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Friday.

Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the emirate from Saturday, June 29.

The diversion is due to development work on the street to improve traffic movement.

See the map below: