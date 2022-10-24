UAE: Traffic diversion announced on major roads

The authority urged the general public to stay away and not to approach the area
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a traffic diversion on two major roads on Tuesday.
In a tweet, the RAK Police said traffic will be diverted on Al Shuhada Street for those coming from Al Jazeera Al Hamra till 3am. In the same tweet, the force said the vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will also be diverted to Emirates Road. The diversion is due to construction works.
