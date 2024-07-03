E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Traffic diversion announced for Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

The diversion will be in place until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 7:57 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:07 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a traffic diversion has been put in place at the entrance and exit of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque project in the Al Raffa area on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The diversion on E311 will be effective until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police posted on X on Wednesday.

It further advised motorists to exercise caution while using the particular road.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE