UAE: Traffic diversion announced for Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Dubai resident ‘who always felt full after having few spoons of food’ diagnosed with stage 3 cancer
The exact cause of Salma’s cancer remains multifactorial, potentially involving family history and hormonal imbalances
The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a traffic diversion has been put in place at the entrance and exit of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque project in the Al Raffa area on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The diversion on E311 will be effective until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police posted on X on Wednesday.
It further advised motorists to exercise caution while using the particular road.
ALSO READ:
The exact cause of Salma’s cancer remains multifactorial, potentially involving family history and hormonal imbalances
Rents in both emirates have been on the rise after the pandemic due to the influx of foreign professionals and high-net-worth individuals
The facility is supported by M42’s Environmental Sciences team and is located at the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) in Masdar City
Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year
One million workers to benefit from the Al Freej Fridge campaign, which will continue until August 23
The Dubai-based citizen now stands the chance to win the Arab Reading Challenge title and receive the Dh500,000 prize
Some students have expressed frustration with the driving license process, while others have changed schools
A two-bedroom villa will come for Dh29 million while a four-bedroom will cost Dh46 million