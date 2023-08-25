UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced on key road due to rains

Draws are streamed live across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms
The Abu Dhabi Police have implemented speed reduction on a key road in the emirate.
The speed has been changed to 120km/h on the Al Ain-Dubai road near the Al Hayer-Al Faqaa area.
The authority took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to alert motorists of the change.
The Abu Dhabi Police authority has cautioned motorists of driving in the rain and has advised them to adhere to the changing speed shown on electronic signs.
