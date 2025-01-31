UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure on key street in Abu Dhabi for 1 month

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi will close a part of a key road in Al Ain for one month, the UAE capital's transport authority said on Friday.

AD Mobility said that the partial closure will take place on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Al Ain. The road closure will be in effect from 12am on Saturday, February 1 to Saturday, March 1.

Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side, the authority added.

See the map below:

Photo: AD Mobility

Earlier, in January, AD Mobility had announced a temporary closure on Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Sunday, January 19 to Thursday, July 17.