E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE traffic alert: Partial closure on 2 key roads announced in Abu Dhabi

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM

AD Mobility has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, July 6.

The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Tawam Street in Al Ain. The closure will on the right lane and will be in place from 12am, Saturday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 17.


See the map below:

Meanwhile, there will be a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi from 12am, Saturday, July 6 to 11.30pm, Saturday, July 13.


The closure will be of the junction and the two left lanes in both directions.

See the map below:

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE