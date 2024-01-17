UAE traffic alert: Partial closure announced on major road from Jan 19-21

While some cited the cost, others wanted someone who could understand their background and culture
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial road closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday.
The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
The map below indicates the area of the closure:
ALSO READ:
While some cited the cost, others wanted someone who could understand their background and culture
It is in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, bringing total financial support to Dh230 million
The premier exhibition for the safety and security industry got underway on Tuesday
A portable extinguisher is the first line of defence against blaze and residents often neglect to check it, says expert
Poultry products could be more expensive as the farms use an all-natural process
He was unable to rescue two individuals as they had already drowned before he could reach them
Water took on an unusual brownish tint at popular scenic spot prompting worries about potential algae blooms
Couples preparing to exchange vows will be supported with planning, hosting wedding parties and reducing their financial burdens