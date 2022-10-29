UAE traffic alert: Expect delays on some Dubai roads tomorrow

RTA urges drivers to exercise caution and follow signs

File photo

Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 8:44 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 8:51 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced delays on some major roads due to the Dubai City Half Marathon that is taking place on Sunday, October 30.

Motorists should expect slow moving traffic on Al Mustaqbal Street, Al Omlaat Street and Al Sukouk Street from 6am to 8am.

The authority has urged drivers to exercise caution while passing through the above-mentioned routes and follow traffic sign boards.

The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon route starts at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre and goes through Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future. Residents can participate in the 21km, 5km or 10km circuit.

The event is open to everyone aged 16 or older.

