UAE traffic alert: Closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi

The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations

by

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 10:09 PM

A major road in Abu Dhabi will be fully closed from Wednesday, December 20, the emirate's transport authorities announced.

The Al Hisn Street towards Corniche will be closed from Wednesday, December 20 until Tuesday, February 6, 2024, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Here is a map of the affected route:

The ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

