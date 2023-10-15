UAE traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

by Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM

Dubai's authority has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dubai Police informed of the accident on Hessa Street after the Al Khail Street Bridge.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.

