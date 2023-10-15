UAE traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Temperatures are set to reach a low of 21ºC today
Dubai's authority has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dubai Police informed of the accident on Hessa Street after the Al Khail Street Bridge.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.
ALSO READ:
Temperatures are set to reach a low of 21ºC today
The prize was meant to be presented to Adania Shibli, whose novel
The march is a part of Dubai Police's social awareness aimed at reinforcing the values of tolerance, unity, and social cohesion
The authority had advised drivers to remain careful and maintain their safety
Perpetrators may also face jail time of up to more than one year
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning
Authority warns motorists of reduced visibility in the morning
Savi cluster will lead to the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across three modes of transportation