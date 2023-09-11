UAE

UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai highway; authority warns motorists

Motorists have been advised to maintain their safety and remain cautious

by

Web Desk

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM

Last updated: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 12:05 PM

The Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a major highway in the emirate on Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), drivers have been informed of an accident on SMBZ Road (Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road).

The accident has taken place before the 'Fruit and Vegetable Market Bridge' towards Sharjah.

Motorists have been advised to maintain their safety and remain cautious.

