UAE: Tourist stranded after running out of money, police help him fly back home

A tourist, who was stranded in the UAE due to financial issues, has returned to his country after the Sharjah Police stepped in with a helping hand.
While patrolling the Emirate’s Airport Road, officers spotted the tourist sitting on the grass under a bridge leading to the Sharjah International Airport. According to the police, he was in a sorry state and looked exhausted. The patrol officers took him to the nearest police station.
It later emerged that the Russian had come to the UAE in April to cycle around the Emirates. He got stranded in the UAE after running out of money. He was unable to convey his problems as he did not speak the English language well.
The police immediately booked a hotel room for him and arranged a travel ticket for him. A team escorted the tourist to the Sharjah airport for his return flight home.
The police quoted the tourist as saying that he could not believe this had happened to him. Thanking the officers for their assistance, he added that he was very impressed with the UAE’s humanitarian ethos.
"I was pleasantly surprised by what this country gave me. Its people are kind and merciful. Despite housing people of so many nationalities, there is no racism in Sharjah and the wider UAE. This is very rare. I loved the UAE; it’s worth visiting for its picturesque spots and to witness first-hand how multiple cultures can co-exist,” the police quoted him as saying.
