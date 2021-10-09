UAE: Tough Mudder makes a comeback in Ras Al Khaimah

(Picture source: ToughMudder Arabia - Mud mile)

Ras Al Khaimah - World-renowned race course's challenges include 5k, 10 km run with over 25 obstacles

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 2:18 PM

World-renowned obstacle race course challenge Tough Mudder is set to make a comeback in the UAE on October 15, RAK Properties announced Saturday. The race will be held in Ras Al Khaimah’s Mina Al Arab.

Tough Mudder is an exciting test of physical and mental strength, explained acting chief officer of RAK Properties Mohammed Al Tair. The challenges in this year’s line-up include the Tough Mudder 5k, a 10km run with over 25 obstacles, and the Mini Mudder, a 1.6km obstacle course mud run designed specifically for kids.

“Contestants will need dexterity, strength, ingenuity and teamwork to make it through these challenges,” said Al Tair.

“We are excited to host the Tough Mudder at Mina Al Arab again this year. With a variety of beautiful landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination for adventure seekers to enjoy an extraordinary experience,” he added.