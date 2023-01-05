UAE tops region in approving innovative pharmaceutical products

Emirates is one of the top 3 countries for quick approval of medicines and treatments, including but not limited to genetic treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMAs) and vision loss

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 10:18 PM

UAE topped the Middle East and Africa in terms of the number of approved medications containing novel active substances and the speed at which drug regulatory dossiers are evaluated and approved, announced the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

This was made possible by the minister's shortening of time needed to assess new medication dossiers, enabling the approval of 187 new medicines containing active ingredients throughout the study period.

The first study prepared by a US-based agency, IQVIA, a world leader in using data, technology, advanced analytics, and expertise to help customers drive healthcare - and human health –included data for innovative medicines registered from 2010 to 2018, focused on comparing the standards for registering and providing innovative medicines that contain new active substances. Meanwhile, the second report published by the company included drug marketing approval data for the period from 2018 to the first quarter of 2021.

Quick approval for innovative biological drugs

The study also revealed that the UAE is one of the top three countries for quick approval of innovative medicines and treatments, including but not limited to genetic treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMAs) and vision loss. Furthermore, MoHAP also approved innovative biological drugs for Alzheimer's and diabetes that are only available in the USA and the UAE.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the assistant undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, said that the ministry is committed to expediting medication registration procedures to deliver effective treatments to patients and support the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr Al Amiri stressed that MoHAP is striving to enhance the drug regulation and control process and is therefore sparing no effort to bolster local and foreign pharmaceutical businesses operating in the UAE, adding that the ministry's success in this field will only strengthen the UAE's position as a regional leader in healthcare and medicine.

ALSO READ: