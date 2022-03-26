UAE top official condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, stresses solidarity

Complex interactions between other well known waves and magnetism, gravity or convection could drive the HFR waves at this speed
UAE1 day ago
A top UAE official has condemned the Houthi’s “terrorist attacks” on Saudi Arabia, calling it the militia’s approach to “hinder any ceasefire talks and dialogue”.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said the Houthis refuse to end the war.
“The consistent targeting of civilians in Yemen and in nearby areas is a terrorist act that reveals the truth of the Houthis to the region and the international community.”
Reaffirming the UAE’s solidarity with neighboring Saudi Arabia, Gargash said, “the UAE stands with Saudi Arabia through thick and thin. The phrase “our destiny is one” through our common challenges has become a reality greater than any slogan.”
He added, “we will continue to overcome challenges together to ensure the safety and security of both our countries.”
Yemen’s Houthi rebels drew the world’s condemnation after attacking Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah on Friday evening ahead of a Formula 1 race in the kingdom.
A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising over the Red Sea city where the second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is taking place on Sunday.
While the fire damaged to tanks, Saudi authorities confirmed no casualties or injuries have been reported.
The attack was the latest in a series of Houthi attacks that escalated in recent weeks targeting civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi state TV acknowledged attacks in the town of Dhahran targeting water tanks that damaged vehicles and homes. Another attack targeted an electrical substation in an area of southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border.
ALSO READ:
Complex interactions between other well known waves and magnetism, gravity or convection could drive the HFR waves at this speed
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere condolences and solace on the death of Sheikha Sheikha
UAE1 day ago
Hagargi was one number away from receiving the Grand Prize of AED100M
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 day ago
The continued threat of these attacks by the terrorist reflects their blatant disregard for the international community
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 day ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 day ago
The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'
UAE1 day ago