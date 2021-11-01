UAE: Top diplomats, foreign affairs experts to address training forum

International Forum on Diplomatic Training to shed light on topics and challenges surrounding 21st century diplomacy.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 4:48 PM

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) will host the 47th edition of the International Forum on Diplomatic Training (IFDT) from November 4 to 5.

The prestigious forum, which will be addressed by distinguished diplomats and foreign affairs experts, will shed light on pivotal topics and challenges surrounding 21st century diplomacy.

The IFDT was established by a consortium of academic and diplomatic training institutions in 1972 as an annual meeting of deans and directors. Since its founding, its membership has grown to include the heads of academic institutes dedicated to the study of international relations and diplomacy, and to accredited institutes for the training of official diplomats from 56 countries across six continents.

AGDA director-general Bernardino León said: “AGDA is proud and honoured to host the IFDT in the UAE. We are looking forward to welcoming renowned experts in diplomacy and foreign affairs who will provide fruitful discussions at this unique forum.”

“At AGDA, our mission is to train and empower future diplomats who will represent their country on the global stage. Providing aspiring diplomats with the necessary skills and knowledge on 21st century diplomacy is crucial for our dedicated team. The IFDT will thus be a great learning experience for our local and international guests, as well as our dedicated faculty, who will pass this knowledge to our students and future diplomats.”

Participants from the UAE and around the world will discuss the future of diplomacy in a post-pandemic world and how to maintain its relevance in the 21st century, as well as digital diplomacy, and the need to swiftly adapt to the changing environment of technologies. The event will also shed light on the integration of technological skills into diplomatic training, as well as gender equity in diplomacy, and international governance.

The event will also include a panel discussion on the historic Abraham Accords and how the agreements can ultimately lead to a geo-political shift.

Experts will also highlight the recent turmoil in Afghanistan, while climate change will also be a hot topic at the forum.