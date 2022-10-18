UAE to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine for civilians affected by crisis

The Emirates has provided similar relief aid in recent months in addition to sending planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova

By WAM Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 6:49 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of additional humanitarian relief aid worth $100 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, underscored that the additional aid stems from the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE's continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

Al Hashimy also remarked that the UAE has provided similar relief aid in recent months to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis, in addition to sending planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova in response to the urgent United Nations' appeal and the regional refugee response plan in Ukraine.

