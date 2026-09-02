UAE to roll out AI curriculum across all schools; 22,000 teachers to be trained

The UAE has approved the implementation of an artificial intelligence curriculum across all public and private schools, it was announced on Wednesday.

The curriculum will teach students about AI data, algorithms, applications and risks, while also building awareness of the ethical use of the technology.

About 22,000 teachers and educators will be trained to use AI to support teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis and lesson planning.

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The decisions were announced following a UAE Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Cabinet said a pilot programme and evaluation of the AI curriculum had already produced "positive results" in public schools.

The curriculum is aimed at equipping future generations with the AI skills and knowledge required for the future, while ensuring students understand both the opportunities and risks associated with the technology.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE was among the "pioneering countries" to have developed integrated curricula for teaching AI to students across all educational levels.

The Cabinet also approved a mechanism to make the UAE's AI curriculum and its components available to education ministries and the international education community.

22,000 teachers to receive AI training

The Cabinet also reviewed the programme of teachers’ and educators’ capabilities development using artificial intelligence tools.

“The objective is to train 22,000 teachers and educators to utilize AI as a support in teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis, lessons planning, and fostering a spirit of innovation among students,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said technological changes would transform the way education is delivered and require teachers to continuously develop their own skills.

“The huge technological transformations of our era will change the reality, processes, and tools of education... To fulfil their new role, teachers will have to become lifelong learners... because if we teach our children today using the same methods of yesterday, we are depriving them of their future,” he said.