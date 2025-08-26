UAE to prosecute group of social media users for violating content standards

A group of social media users are set to be prosecuted by the Federal Public Prosecution, the National Media Office (NMO) announced on Tuesday, August 26.

The accused group of users were found violating media content standards, leading to an investigation by the authority.

The regulatory authority reminded residents that it constantly monitors around the clock to detect any violations. The measures taken against the individuals come within the framework of ensuring a responsible media environment and to protect communities from unconstructive content.

The council called on everyone to use social media in a manner that respects media values and ethics. Users have also been urged to keep in mind the violations and regulations of respective platforms and comply with these laws.

In March, the NMO had urged all social media users in the country to adhere to the values ​​and principles that reflect the country's policies and approach based on respect, tolerance, and coexistence.

At the time, the authority also warned that it would take necessary legal action against anyone who violates these directives, in accordance with applicable laws in the country, which aim to maintain a safe and balanced digital environment that fosters a climate of mutual respect.

A Khaleej Times report had revealed how UAE residents who post and share anti-social and morally unethical content on social media that goes against the country’s tolerance and co-existence policy could face up to Dh1 million fine and imprisonment.

Hefty penalties

A recent Khaleej Times report highlighted how even just comments under a social media post could get one into trouble. Authorities issued a stern warning, urging users to refrain from posting or replying to any type of content, whether written, audio, video, or live streams, in a negative, abusive, or defamatory manner.

The warning came in response to a growing number of reported cases involving users who posted offensive or insulting comments targeting content creators personally, often without realising such behaviour is a criminal offence under UAE law.

According to Article 43 of the UAE’s cybercrime law, any person who insults another online or attributes an act that harms their dignity can face jail time or fines. Article 426 of the Penal Code also provides penalties for public insults, even without naming a specific accusation, including up to one year in jail or fines of up to Dh20,000, increasing to two years or Dh50,000 in aggravated cases.

Meanwhile, Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, amended by Law No. 5 of 2024, outlines strict penalties for online insults or defamation, including imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.

Back in 2024, the UAE Media Council launched an investigation after a child was bullied while filming a children's programme broadcast on one of the platforms.