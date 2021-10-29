UAE to participate in India International Trade Fair

The exhibition is described as "one of the most awaited business events in the South Asia region"

Fri 29 Oct 2021

The UAE will be an important participant in the India International Trade Fair (IITF), India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced today.

The fair, described as "one of the most awaited business events in the South Asia region", will be held in New Delhi from November 14 to 27.

Other trade partners that have confirmed attendance at the annual exhibition are Bahrain, China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Turkey and Sri Lanka. More foreign participants are likely to be announced in the coming days.

The decision to hold the trade fair next month is a commercial milestone in the fight against Covid-19. The IITF was not held last year because of the pandemic.

"There is considerable interest among the foreign business fraternity, who are eager to regain their business targets and place their brands among the right buyers," the ministry said while announcing the return of the IITF after a year’s gap to Pragati Maidan, India’s renovated central fair ground in the national capital.

"The area of IITF 2021 has been increased to 73,000sqm, which is three times larger in comparison to the last edition," the announcement said.

The first five days of this year’s IITF will be exclusively reserved for businessmen. Thereafter, the fair will be open to the general public.