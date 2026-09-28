UAE to open electronic visa centre in Lebanon next month

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that an Electronic Visa Center will open in Beirut, Lebanon, next month.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed that this is in line with efforts to enhance fraternal ties between the two countries, and represents an important step in advancing bilateral cooperation.

He underscored that the centre will enable visa applicants in Lebanon to complete the application process without leaving the country, helping streamline and expedite procedures in accordance with the regulations and requirements of the relevant entities.

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Al Shams said that the opening of the centre reflects the UAE’s track record in adopting innovative digital solutions that simplify procedures, enhance service efficiency, and provide a more seamless and flexible user experience.