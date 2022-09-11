UAE to license region's first electric cargo plane​

Find was published in one of the world's most prestigious scientific journals
The UAE has approved a temporary licence for the first all-electric cargo plane in the region. The aircraft will run entirely on clean energy and have zero emissions.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the move is an "important step that may contribute to changing the future of the shipping sector and its environmental impacts".
More details to follow
