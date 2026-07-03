UAE to introduce national standards for children's media content

The UAE is set to introduce national standards for children’s media content, the National Media Authority announced on July 1, as part of a broader push to elevate the quality and safety of what children consume across all digital and traditional media.

Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the National Media Authority, made the announcement during a media briefing on the Cabinet Resolution regulating children’s access to social media platforms.

She said the new frameworks would be developed in collaboration with the Child Digital Safety Council and would serve as a national reference for media organisations, digital platforms, content creators, and families alike.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We do not have a challenge with the abundance of content or ease of access,” Al Suwaidi said. “Our challenge is the quality of the content presented to the child. We are not just talking about protecting children from risks, we are talking about supporting media content that develops their skills and instils positive values.”

Two frameworks

The National Media Authority will introduce two initiatives. The first is a national media content standards guide for children, which will define what content is appropriate for each age group and serve as a binding reference for media institutions, digital platforms, and content creators.

The second is an age classification policy and guidance framework covering all artistic and media works that include not only social media and digital platforms, but also books, films, and music.

Together, these frameworks aim to establish a comprehensive national reference that empowers parents to make more informed decisions about the content their children are exposed to, while raising the overall quality of media produced for young audiences.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the National Media Authority continuously monitors media content directed at children and assesses its compliance with national standards and applicable legislation.

She stressed that protecting children goes beyond shielding them from harmful content. “Protecting children extends beyond shielding them from harm to actively supporting content that enriches knowledge, develops capabilities, and reinforces positive societal values,” she said.

Keeping pace with a changing landscape

The new standards will be designed to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the digital content ecosystem, responding to children’s developmental needs at every stage of childhood.

Al Suwaidi noted that the frameworks will reinforce the UAE’s existing media governance structure while placing greater responsibility on media organisations and digital platforms to provide content that is not only safe, but genuinely enriching.

She added that the implementation of the Cabinet Resolution and its impact will be continuously monitored to ensure the policy framework evolves in line with emerging developments and future challenges.

“The success of the decision will ultimately be measured by its ability to strengthen children’s safety in the digital environment, raise public awareness, empower families, and reinforce platforms’ compliance with the prescribed regulatory requirements and standards for content intended for children,” she said.

Children’s voices will be heard

Officials confirmed that children themselves will be involved in shaping the new content standards, with their perspectives considered essential to defining what content is truly appropriate and beneficial for each age group.

The announcement was made alongside the broader Cabinet Resolution on children’s social media access, which sets 15 as the minimum age for creating social media accounts and introduces AI-powered identity verification.

The media content standards and age classification frameworks are part of a wider national effort to build a digital environment that is not only safer, but more purposeful and enriching for the next generation.