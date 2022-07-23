UAE to help set up dialysis, child care centres in Comoros

By Wam Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 8:22 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 8:23 PM

The UAE will help establish dialysis centres and maternal and child care centres in Comoros to enhance health services for the residents of a number of islands there.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health, Solidarity, Social Protection in the United Republic of the Comoros, to this effect.

The agreement, which was signed in capital Moroni by Obeid Al Balushi, head of the ERC delegation, and Dr Abu Bakr Sayed Ali, secretary-general of Ministry of Health, Solidarity, Social Protection in the Comoros, stipulates that these projects will be undertaken in two phases. The first phase includes the establishment of a maternal and child centre at Wani Hospital and a dialysis centre at Hombo Hospital on the island of Anjouan, and the establishment of another dialysis centre at Fomboni Hospital on the island of Moheli. The second phase will see the establishment of a maternity and childhood centre at Wachili Hospital on the island of Grande Comore.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, acting ERC Secretary-General, said that the development projects implemented by the ERC promotes the UAE's vision for alleviating the repercussions of disasters and natural crises on friendly countries, while supporting development and reconstruction efforts in affected areas to restore normalcy.

Dr Abu Bakr Ali thanked the UAE and the ERC for providing support and assistance to the islanders and providing them with the necessary services, especially in the health field.

The signing comes within a new package of projects ordered by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of the RCA, to provide more development and humanitarian support for the population there.

Dr Ali said that his ministry would spare no effort to provide the administrative, technical and logistical facilities that the ERC needs to implement its health projects in his country.