UAE grants visa-on-arrival to eligible Filipinos starting June 25
The announcement was made by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)
- PUBLISHED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 4:27 PM UPDATED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 4:36 PM
Effective Thursday, June 25, Filipinos traveling to the UAE using their Philippine passports and possessing a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by the US, Australia, Singapore, EU member states, and some other countries shall be eligible for a visa-on-arrival by the UAE, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Wednesday.