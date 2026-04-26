UAE to establish national fund valued at Dh1 billion for industrial resilience

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, outlined a series of decisions to strengthen the UAE’s industrial sector.

He said the government has approved a package of initiatives, including a Dh1 billion national fund to boost industrial resilience to support the localisation of key industries, strengthen supply chains, and accelerate the use of AI in production and operations.

He added that the “National Content Programme” will be expanded and made mandatory across all federal government entities and national companies.

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A new policy will also support the presence of locally made products in sale outlets and online platforms, with a goal to localise more than 5,000 vital goods.

He noted preparations have been reviewed for the launch of 'Made in the Emirates 2026' platform, which will bring together global investors, manufacturers, and industry leaders from various countries next month in Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai Ruler said the UAE is moving ahead with confidence in 'consolidating its position as a global economic and industrial hub'.