UAE set to draw more Indian talents, investors after new US H-1B fee hike

President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration overhaul has sparked global debate, unsettling US employers and Indian families, but also opening a window of opportunity for countries such as the UAE and its Gulf neighbours to attract top talent and high-net-worth individuals.

Trump’s proclamation, signed on Friday, introduces a hefty $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas — the work permits long prized by Indian engineers, doctors and IT professionals. The move, effective Sunday, will not affect current visa holders or renewals for now, but it is expected to drastically curtail the number of skilled workers seeking to enter the US. A companion measure unveiled at the White House includes a “gold-card visa” costing $1 million for wealthy individuals, with a platinum version priced at $5 million that offers extended residency without US tax liabilities.

The abrupt decision immediately sowed confusion. While Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the fee as an annual charge for employers, White House officials clarified it is currently a one-time levy for new visas only. Immigration lawyers called the change disruptive and chaotic. “This inserts total chaos in the existing H-1B process with basically a day’s notice,” said Kathleen Campbell Walker of Dickinson Wright in Texas. India’s Ministry of External Affairs warned of humanitarian consequences, citing family disruptions and uncertainty for the tens of thousands of Indian professionals who form the backbone of the US tech and healthcare workforce.

The implications for the GCC, and especially the UAE, could be significant. For decades, the H-1B visa served as a gateway to the American dream, propelling Indian graduates into Silicon Valley boardrooms and suburban prosperity. Today, more than 70 per cent of H-1B holders are Indian, and their presence is deeply embedded in the US innovation ecosystem — with Indian-origin leaders at Google, Microsoft and IBM, and Indian doctors accounting for 6 per cent of the American physician workforce. By pricing out companies from bringing in skilled workers, the US risks losing a pipeline of talent that emerging hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are eager to capture.

Analysts say the UAE, with its liberal visa reforms, tax advantages, and world-class infrastructure, is ideally positioned to benefit. “The shift in US immigration policy is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the Gulf,” said Dr. Narayan Sharma, an independent migration policy analyst based in Texas. “Tech workers and their families who once saw California as their destination of choice are now looking seriously at Dubai Internet City, Abu Dhabi’s Hub71, or Riyadh’s new tech clusters. The Gulf can offer stability, competitive salaries, and increasingly, long-term residency options.”

James Mathew, CEO and managing partner of UHY James Chartered Accountants, said with US H-1B restrictions limiting the mobility of tech talent, the UAE can seize the moment to attract both skilled professionals and global technology firms. "By leveraging fast-track visas, zero personal income tax, world-class hubs like Dubai Internet City and Hub71, and its strategic position between Asia, Europe, and Africa, the UAE can brand itself as the premier alternative to Silicon Valley — transforming global talent bottlenecks into national growth opportunities."

Over the past five years, the UAE has introduced a string of investor-friendly visas, including the 10-year Golden Visa for professionals and the five-year Green Visa for skilled workers and freelancers. These programs, designed to attract global talent, dovetail neatly with the disillusionment many Indians now feel about the US system. “If an employer has to pay $100,000 just for paperwork in the US, they will look at alternatives. In Dubai, they can relocate talent at a fraction of that cost, with faster processing and without the uncertainties of US politics,” said Sunny KulathakKal, chairman of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

The investor component of Trump’s plan may also divert capital flows. By setting the price of a US residency visa at $1 million or more, Washington has effectively pushed wealthy Indian and Asian families to reconsider the Gulf, where comparable residency programs require investments as low as Dh2 million ($544,000) in property. The UAE’s thriving real estate market, coupled with its status as a tax-free hub, makes it a compelling alternative.

The UAE’s envoy to Washington, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, has repeatedly highlighted his country’s commitment to attracting advanced technology expertise and investors. “Artificial intelligence and advanced technology are the newest pillar of the deep and enduring UAE-US relationship,” he said in an official statement. Analysts say that as the US makes it harder for global tech professionals to enter, the UAE’s proactive approach to building innovation-friendly ecosystems is likely to make it even more attractive.

Industry watchers say the fallout could reshape global talent distribution. “For three decades, the US H-1B system was the magnet that drew India’s best engineers and doctors. That magnet is losing its pull,” said Harbachan Singh, an economic analyst and prominent Indian Diaspora leader in Houston. “The Gulf is already seeing a spike in interest, not only from individual professionals but also from multinational companies recalibrating their global workforce strategies. This could accelerate the UAE’s ambition to become a knowledge-based economy.”

US businesses, however, remain uneasy. The US Chamber of Commerce voiced concern about the impact on employers and families. Tech giants including Amazon, Apple and Google have so far declined to comment, but industry insiders warn of talent shortages and increased costs. Lutnick, defending the measure, said it would push companies to train Americans instead of importing foreign talent, though many analysts doubt whether domestic workers can fill the gap quickly.

If the measures withstand legal challenges, the outcome may be stark: far fewer H-1B visas issued than the 85,000 annual cap allows, a slowdown in US innovation, and a redirection of talent flows toward more welcoming destinations. For the UAE and other Gulf economies, long seen as transient homes for expatriates, the shift presents a chance to cement their status as permanent global hubs for both tech talent and investment capital.

“The Gulf states have always been competing with the West for brains and capital,” Mathew added. “Now, the US has done them a favour by making itself less attractive. The winners could very well be Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.”