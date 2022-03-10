UAE to contribute $85 million to address humanitarian situation in Horn of Africa

Climate change has intensified drought in the region

By Wam Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 12:48 PM

The UAE on Wednesday announced a commitment of $85 million to support humanitarian operations in Ethiopia.

In coordination with the Famine Relief Fund, the contribution will be disbursed to several agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The announcement was made during a briefing by the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, on the Drought in the Horn of Africa.

On the contribution, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: "The UAE attaches great importance to the stability of the Horn of Africa. The impact of climate change on the region has intensified the humanitarian situation. Therefore, our commitment will ensure that humanitarian agencies are better equipped to support the regions that need immediate assistance."

The UAE's contribution will build on the work of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Khalifa Foundation, which includes a series of air-bridge flights and a relief ship to assist people affected by drought in Somalia.