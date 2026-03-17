UAE extends distance learning after spring break; some parents allowed remote work

The UAE has announced the continuation of distance learning across schools and higher education institutions nationwide for two weeks after the spring break ends. The move is among three measures announced on Tuesday aimed at ensuring student safety and maintaining continuity in education.

The announcement comes after authorities brought forward the spring break for students and education staff across the UAE. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research earlier announced that the break would run from March 9 to March 22, with classes and official working hours scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23.

Classes had initially shifted online from Monday, March 2, following Iran’s attacks on Gulf states, including the UAE. The measure was extended until Friday, March 6, before authorities announced the early spring break.

Distance learning for schools

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education announced the continuation of distance learning at the start of the third academic term for two weeks. The measure applies to students as well as teaching and administrative staff across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide.

Authorities said the situation will be reviewed weekly, with any updates communicated through official school channels to ensure the safety of students and educational staff.

Private educational institutions, including schools, nurseries and higher education institutions, have also been allowed to submit requests to return to in-person learning when needed, taking into account operational circumstances and educational requirements. These requests will be reviewed and assessed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Distance learning for universities

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the continuation of distance learning for students at all higher education institutions nationwide for two weeks following the spring break.

Higher education institutions may determine the most appropriate arrangements for academic and administrative staff.

Flexible remote work for caregivers

Separately, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced flexible remote work arrangements for employees in federal ministries and entities who are caregivers for their children.

The measure applies to fathers or mothers whose job roles meet the approved requirements for remote work. It will apply during the period in which distance learning is adopted for students from kindergarten through Grade 8, as well as for children enrolled in nurseries, in accordance with applicable regulations and internal decisions in federal entities.