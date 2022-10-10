UAE to celebrate 50 years of ties with Egypt

The ceremonies held under the slogan ‘UAE and Egypt … One Heart' will include a three-day event in the capital Cairo this month

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 7:55 PM

The UAE will organise special ceremonies to celebrate 50 years of ties with Egypt. This came as a Cabinet meeting discussed UAE-Egypt bilateral relations.

“Our countries maintain close ties … We directed (the authorities) to organise a celebration on the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt ties,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the end of the meeting.

The ceremonies will be held under the slogan ‘UAE and Egypt … One Heart". It includes a three-day event in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in October. The details of the event will be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the UAE Cabinet meeting approved a number of decisions for implementing the Unemployment Insurance System. The social security scheme protects employees until they find a new job.

Additionally, the meeting approved the UAE’s accession to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution by 2040; and the Protocol Supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft issued in Beijing in 2010.

ALSO READ: