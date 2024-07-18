UAE to build 10 hospitals worldwide over 10 years to bridge critical healthcare gaps

UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases (Photo: Wam)

The UAE has unveiled an ambitious programme to build 10 hospitals over the next decade aimed at bridging critical healthcare gaps worldwide.

The initiative is part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, announced in March of this year by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With a substantial financial investment of approximately Dh550 million over the next decade, the UAE Global Hospitals Programme will oversee the construction of up to 10 hospitals, each tailored to meet the specific healthcare needs of underserved communities, enhancing the health of those least likely to access medical care.

The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases, currently under construction in Surakarta, Central Java, will be the first facility to be inaugurated. Expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2024, the launch of this hospital will mark a significant milestone, providing vital services to thousands of heart disease patients.

The programme reflects the UAE's long-standing commitment to global health equity and international cooperation. It represents a significant investment in supporting global health under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, which will support institutions and projects working to deliver aid, address inequality, and advance sustainable development solutions.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said, "Under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we are honoured to reinforce our dedication to the UAE's enduring mission of improving global health. Over the coming decade, this initiative will drive meaningful change, embodying our commitment to assisting the underserved and enhancing the well-being and dignity of communities worldwide."

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chair of the International Health Advisory Committee at the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said, "The hospitals established through this initiative will bolster healthcare systems, equipping them to bridge crucial health access gaps effectively. The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases will not only deliver specialised medical services but also stand as a model for future projects within this programme."

Heart diseases are a leading cause of death and disability in Indonesia, with ischemic heart disease and stroke particularly prevalent. The burden of these diseases has risen significantly due to lifestyle changes, urbanisation, and an ageing population.