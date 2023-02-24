UAE: Ticket prices for events to drop as emirate waives 10% charge, say organisers

Audiences can save a lot of money if they buy tickets online, says expert

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 5:21 PM

The entertainment industry experts say they are delighted with the announcement of the amended provisions for the eLicensing and eTicketing System for events in Dubai, which will save them a lot of money and also benefit the audience.

Under the new provisions, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has waived the collection of 10 per cent of the actual or estimated value of a ticket sold, or up to Dh10 per guest. However, it will continue to levy the fees for an annual subscription to the e-Permit and e-Ticketing system.

Marco Fraschetti, an event expert at Artistic and Cultural Content Consulting, who has been organising various events throughout the country believes that such amendments will position Dubai as a pioneer in organising events.

“The basic cost of an entertainment event in Dubai starts at Dh500,000 including fees for artists and other related requirements. A 10 per cent discount is a huge sum of money saved on organising big-scale events. Also, the audience can save money when buying tickets online,” said Marco.

This move will help enhance Dubai’s position as an international events destination which supports the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s position as one of the world’s top three cities and the leadership’s vision to transform Dubai into the globe’s best city to live, visit and work.

The new Decree is part of Dubai’s initiatives to constantly enhance its legislative and regulatory frameworks to improve its economic capabilities and competitiveness. It is also aligned with the emirate’s efforts to provide various incentives to strengthen Dubai’s economic ecosystem and enhance growth.

Many industry experts said that this will raise their profitability of them. “We will save a lot of money on some events. If we price our ticket at Dh30 for an event, thousands of people attend it, and more people and families will attend cultural events,” said Shyam Tirumalasetty, sales manager at Aaren World Media and Advertising LLC.

This new Decree will also give a boost to the entertainment industry in general, added Tirumalasetty.

Talking about the licensing fees, Tirumalasetty said, "An entertainment event could cost about Dh5,000, with all the required equipment."

The new Decree is among a series of resolutions issued by the ruler aimed at raising Dubai’s economic competitiveness, creating a pro-growth business environment, and further raising standards across sectors.

