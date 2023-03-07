UAE: Thumbay Healthcare emerges as biggest surgical academic hospital network in Northern Emirates

A free second opinion campaign has been launched for all of its surgical departments

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 9:17 PM

Thumbay Healthcare Division has emerged as the largest academic network of hospitals in the Northern Emirates, providing surgical care of the highest quality with advanced surgical procedures and clinical care which enables patients to not only opt for a shorter stay at hospitals but also makes it cost-effective.

The hospital has launched a free second opinion campaign in all its surgical departments for patients to benefit from the services offered by consult specialist doctors.

Normally patients tend to postpone or delay surgical procedures in fear of longer hospital stays, insurance coverage issues and quality care; hence, Thumbay Healthcare Division has made all this easy with the free second opinion, cost-effective surgery packages and coverage for all major insurance cards in all their hospitals. The division also provides free ambulance service for patients in need of emergency care, and also has a specialised chest pain centre for emergencies.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President Thumbay Group, said, “We have always been strategic and provide quality in what we do, our network also is giving excellent opportunities for visiting surgeons to join us and use these facilities to benefit patients and get involved as adjunct faculty at our university. Our core areas of education, healthcare and research provide an excellent environment for growth and sustainability.”

Thumbay University Hospital is the largest private academic hospital in the Middle East region with 350 beds. As a state-of-the-art family healthcare destination, the hospital also has a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, 10 modular surgical suites for all major specialities, centre for imaging, Cath Lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU, Advanced Neonatal ICU, 3 Tesla MRI & 256-Slice CT scan for surgical diagnosis, 10-bed dialysis unit, etc.

Other services offered include a specialised floor for the mother and child programme that comprises 10 labour and delivery rooms, NICU, SCBU and Well Baby Unit.

Furthermore, the hospital is home to a Therapeutic Garden, and offers Marhaba Services, along with presidential suite rooms, VIP rooms, and private rooms.

For more details visit wwww.thumbayunivershospital.com or call 06-770 5555