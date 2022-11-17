UAE: Three-year-old child falls to death from high-rise building

Police have said this is the second such incident to occur this year

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 7:55 AM

A three-year-old child of Asian descent has died in Sharjah after falling from the 14th floor of a building in the Al Tawoon area, local police have confirmed. According to the Al Buhaira police station, the case file has been referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation, but so far no criminal act or negligence is said to have caused the boy’s death.

Police received a call on Monday morning about the accident and an operation room dispatched the nearest patrol, notifying the concerned police station. Upon reaching the site of the accident, however, police found that the boy had already passed away.

Investigations were launched and the child’s family were taken into custody for questioning to determine the cause of death. The case is still under investigation in coordination with Public Prosecution.

