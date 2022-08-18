UAE: Three win luxury cars, 54 get Breitling watches in Emirates NBD promotion

Vehicles given away were special limited-edition Mercedes-AMG G63s marking country's Golden Jubilee

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 12:58 PM

Emirates NBD has announced the grand prize winners of its Mega Savings promotion.

UAE national Khalifa Abdulla Harib Bin Harib Alfalahi, Pakistani customer Junaid Rana and Dubai-based Universal Oceans 7 DMCC each won a limited-edition Mercedes-AMG G63 UAE Golden Jubilee Edition car. In addition, 54 lucky customers won Breitling Aerospace watches in earlier draws over the promotion period.

The promotion, which ran from December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, offered dedicated prizes for UAE nationals, individuals, and business entities, when they increased their account balances or opened a new bank account.

The promotion was open to individual and SME customers banking with Emirates NBD. The Mercedes-AMG G63 UAE Golden Jubilee Edition cars are part of a limited series of 50 exclusive units of an iconic national favourite to mark the Nation’s golden milestone.

