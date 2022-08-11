UAE: Three Indians take home Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

Participants have a chance to win one kilogram of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 4:39 PM

In a span of less than two months, five lucky participants have won the top prize, while two of them shared the Dh10 million prize in the 88th draw on August 6.

To this date, Mahzooz has given away over Dh260 million to more than 183,000 winners representing 183 countries and has created 27 multi-millionaires in a span of two years since inception.

The 88th draw saw many firsts. While the top prize of Dh10 million was shared equally between two winners from India and the Philippines, the second prize of Dh1 million was distributed among 139 winners.

Seven Emirati second prize winners topped the list of 22 Arab winners representing Lebanon, Jordan Syria, Egypt, Oman and Yemen.

The three raffle draw winners, who received Dh100,000 each, are from India.

Binu, a 46-year-old father of two, who has lived in the UAE for the past 16 years, found out about his win on Sunday when he got a call from EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz. Since November 2021, Binu has been taking part in the weekly draw once or twice a month after learning about Mahzooz through his colleagues.

"This is the first time in my life that I have ever won anything. My colleagues introduced me to Mahzooz, and I'd like to thank them for that,” said Binu.

Sathish, 31, who has lived in the UAE for the past 11 years, works as an administrative assistant for a private company. He was shocked to hear that he had won when his boss told him about his win. “I didn’t expect to be among the raffle winners because I had only played Mahzooz three times since my friend introduced me to it in July 2021”.

He also has not decided what to do with his win as he is still coming to terms with the fact that he won.

Mohamed, a 37-year-old father of two, who has been a UAE resident for 12 years, learned of his win during the live show on Saturday. He plans to pay off his financial obligations and save some money for his family in the future. "Having heard about Mahzooz from my friend, I have been participating in the draw very frequently, but I never imagined I would win such a large prize. It will undoubtedly transform my life and I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize,” Mohamed comments.

Participants stand to win one kilogram of gold this month as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw, which will be held on September 3.

To participate in Mahzooz, entrants have to register on www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants will be eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw and will be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

ALSO READ: