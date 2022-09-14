UAE: Three expats win Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw, plan to use winnings to travel

All winners had tried their luck several times; say that they will donate or invest some part of their prizes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:27 PM

Mahzooz, the UAE's leading weekly draw that has created 27 multi-millionaires in just two years, has welcomed new people into the good life in its 93rd draw held on Saturday, September 10.

While the top prize of Dh10,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 18 lucky winners shared the second prize of Dh2,000,000 and walked away with Dh111,111.11 each.

Also, like every week, three winners took home a total of Dh300,000 in raffle draw prizes.

Nadia from Syria, Mohammed from India and Sameer from Nepal won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw, and they are all keen to step into the good life thanks to Mahzooz.

Nadia, a 30-year-old Syrian HR professional, has lived and worked in Dubai for more than a year. She was at home with her friends when she received a message from a friend in Lebanon informing her that she was one of the raffle draw winners. Although she did not take it seriously at the time, she realized it was official when she received an email from Mahzooz informing her of her big win.

Although she is only 30, Nadia is already a philanthropist who has participated in Mahzooz 10 times. Nadia intends to use part of her money to upskill herself by enrolling in courses because of her love of learning, while the remainder of her prize money will be used for charitable contributions, travelling, exploring new cultures and investments for family members.

Mohammed, a young man from India who has lived in the UAE for the past three years, is the second winner of Mahzooz's guaranteed raffle draw. The 28-year-old accountant vividly recalls the evening he learned he had won. When Mohammed noticed his name on the Mahzooz Instagram page, he was with his friend at home. Mohammed has only taken part in Mahzooz two to three times, so this win is a surprise to him. He is still processing it because this is the first time, he has ever won a raffle draw.

Mohammed, who is still in a state of bewilderment, explains, "I had come to the UAE in 2019, the land of dreams, on a visit and I ended up becoming a UAE resident three years later with a job that drastically changed my life. That is exactly what Mahzooz has done for me, and I'm pleased to say that this win will significantly improve my life".

Mohammed wants to explore the world with the remaining funds after investing for his family.

Sameer, a 30-year-old salesperson from Nepal and father of one, is the third raffle draw winner. The draw took place while Sameer was cooking dinner, so he was unable to watch it live. However, since he is a frequent participant who buys Mahzooz bottles of water every week, he decided to look upon the Mahzooz website after completing his duties for the day and discovered that his name was one of the winners.

"This is indeed a big surprise for me, and I am forever grateful to Mahzooz for this unexpected reward," he said.

Although Sameer is still considering how to use his win, he says that he would love to set aside a certain budget to travel the world and invest the rest of the money to grow his business in Nepal. Sameer's message to aspiring Mahzooz participants is to keep participating regularly, dream big, and believe that they will win one day.

ALSO READ:

To participate in Mahzoon, entrants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw, where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz's community partners to hydrate those in need.