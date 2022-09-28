UAE: Three Emiratis win nearly Dh50,000 each in Mahzooz Draw

The winners, including a father of three said they frequently participated in the draw, but this was the first time they had ever won

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 2:11 PM

It was a momentous day for UAE nationals at the 95th Mahzooz draw, when 22 people won and split the second prize of Dh 1 million. Thrilled Emiratis Saood, Naser, and Nasir took home Dh 45,454 each.

Over 6,000 UAE nationals have won more than Dh 5 million in prize money in the past two years.

As soon as Saood, Naser and Nasir were informed about their winnings, they celebrated with small yet wholesome family gatherings. Although they frequently participated in the draw, this was the first prize they had ever won, and they were overwhelmed with gratitude when they found out.

"I have participated in Mahzooz several times, almost regularly, but I thought I was unlikely to win", said 43-year-old Saood. "Upon hearing that I was a winner of Dh 45,454, I was pleasantly surprised."

Nasir, the second lucky winner, expressed similar sentiments, saying: "I chose my numbers randomly with no expectations, figuring my chances might be slim. It is a privilege to be a winner, and I am grateful to Mahzooz for this opportunity,”

The third winner, Naser, added: "As an aspiring investor and father of three children, this prize is a thoughtful gift for us and will help me in my upcoming endeavours."

A new batch of 1,381 winners, announced on Saturday, September 24, received Dh 1,774,600 in prize money – including three fortunate expats, who walked away with a whopping Dh 100,000 each after winning the weekly raffle draw prizes.

ALSO READ: