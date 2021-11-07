UAE: Three camels killed in road accident, driver escapes with minor injuries

The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE5 hours ago
An Arab driver had a narrow escape and sustained minor injuries on Saturday after his car hit six stray camels on street near Emirate’s Road. Three camels died on the spot while the others were injured, according to officials at the Ajman Police Traffic Department.
The police operation room received a call about the accident following which they immediately dispatched a patrol and an ambulance to the site.
The traffic investigator found that lack of attention caused the driver to hit the stray camels on the street. The accident also caused severe damage to his vehicle.
Police has called on drivers to take extreme precautions while driving in foggy conditions. They urged motorists to pay attention to the road, not to use mobiles, and to fasten their seat belts.
The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE5 hours ago
Temporary packages controlled domestic worker-related violations, and also reduced the problem of runaway housemaids
UAE6 hours ago
51% report feeling more comfortable working remotely or have not noticed an increase in anxiety due to overtime
UAE7 hours ago
Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of Dh77 million
UAE8 hours ago
This move will allow employees to accompany their families to visit Expo site
UAE9 hours ago
Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books
UAE9 hours ago
As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
UAE10 hours ago
New law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance
UAE10 hours ago