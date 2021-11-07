UAE: Three camels killed in road accident, driver escapes with minor injuries

Lack of attention caused the motorist to hit the camels, official finds

File photo used for illustrative purpose

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 9:24 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 9:34 PM

An Arab driver had a narrow escape and sustained minor injuries on Saturday after his car hit six stray camels on street near Emirate’s Road. Three camels died on the spot while the others were injured, according to officials at the Ajman Police Traffic Department.

The police operation room received a call about the accident following which they immediately dispatched a patrol and an ambulance to the site.

The traffic investigator found that lack of attention caused the driver to hit the stray camels on the street. The accident also caused severe damage to his vehicle.

Police has called on drivers to take extreme precautions while driving in foggy conditions. They urged motorists to pay attention to the road, not to use mobiles, and to fasten their seat belts.