UAE: Thousands gather to welcome Sultan al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Abu Dhabi

The Bohra Islamic Cultural Complex at Mohammed bin Zayed city was packed to capacity on Sunday 4th, December, as thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members, along with government officials, diplomats and ambassadors, gathered to welcome Sultan al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to Abu Dhabi.
Syedna Saifuddin arrived from Colombo, Sri Lanka, at Dubai International Airport, from where he was escorted to Abu Dhabi. He was warmly received by Senior officials of the Dubai Protocol dept and Mr Ram Kumar deputy Consul General from the Indian Consulate and senior officials from the Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE.
Sultan al Bohra is expected to deliver a sermon in which he will counsel community members on matters pertaining to religious and temporal affairs, placing strong emphasis upon loyalty towards one’s country as well as contributing in the fullest manner towards its growth and development.
Kinana Jamaluddin, the President of the Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE, said, “The community in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates are brimming with joy on the arrival of Sultan al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. Various socio-cultural programmes have been planned during Syedna’s stay in the city.”
“We’re grateful to the Rulers, government officials and police authorities for their continuous support and cooperation during his visit and ensuring a comfortable stay for all our guests,” he added.
As part of his visit to the city, Syedna Saifuddin will interact with community members and inquire after their wellbeing. He is also expected to meet with notable personalities, including government authorities, diplomats and ambassadors, to strengthen friendships and discuss areas of common interest.
The Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community in Abu Dhabi is primarily engaged in business, and also includes highly qualified and experienced professionals employed in different sectors including education, medical sciences, information technology, accounting, engineering and the oil and gas industry.
