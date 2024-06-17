UAE: This local superfood can fight climate change, shake up farm-to-table dining

Supplied photos

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Did you know that a locally grown superfood could make your dishes more nutritious and contribute to UAE’s food security?

The plants Salicornia and Arthrocaulon are halophytes – crops that can be grown in salty water – and can be easily cultivated in the UAE. They add saltiness to dishes while also making them healthier.

Research conducted on Salicornia, grown along the coastal areas of Umm Al Quwain, has revealed that they have high amounts of essential minerals, vitamin B12, and significant amounts of antioxidants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Experts in the country are now calling on local restaurants to incorporate it into their menus. The salt-tolerant plants can be grown naturally, in the wild, throughout the coastal area, making it possible to promote local farm-to-table dining in the UAE.

“Over the past few years, we have collected vital scientific evidence that points towards halophytes as one of several high-potential nature-based solutions in the UAE,” said Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF. “Together with partners, we are developing a business case to promote the commercial cultivation of halophytes and look forward to collaborating with chefs, investors and entrepreneurs to successfully bring this promising local ingredient to the market.”

Inspiring chefs

Michelin green star eatery BOCA, is one restaurant that has begun using halophytes in its dishes. Founder Omar Shihab said the ingredient was an important one. “If we use these halophytes on a commercial scale, we are creating new opportunities for business to invest in a nutritious ingredient,” he said to Khaleej Times.

Last month, Shihab, along with Emirates Nature-WWF and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA,) hosted a culinary session for some of the top chefs and restaurateurs in the country to explore the possibilities of using the ingredient in their dishes.

“We wanted to ask the chefs to get inspired and expand the usage of Salicornia,” he said. “It is a nice thing to have as a garnish but we also want them to use it as an ingredient. We want them to see what combinations are possible using it.”

According to him, encouraging chefs to use it could have a far-reaching impact. “I believe in the transformational abilities of chefs,” he said. “They have the influence which will inspire more people to use halophytes in their cooking. If more people use it, farmers will start growing it. It grows in water that is high in saline. It is a new ingredient and a new business source.”

Halophytes are promising climate-resilient crops that are well-suited to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including high salinity and water scarcity, making them ideal candidates for strengthening food security in the UAE.

Potential for commercial growth